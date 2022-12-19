Tips from the Alzheimer’s Association in Savannah for the holiday season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are meant to be a time of celebration and joy. But for some, it’s a hard time to get through.

For families dealing with Alzheimer’s disease, the holidays can be an added stress. Especially with large crowds and noisy gatherings happening all around us.

But there are ways to navigate the holidays and still find joy.

Stephen Holland and Catherine Wooddall, with the Alzheimer’s Association in Savannah, joined Morning Break to share some helpful tips.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.