Traffic pattern switch to start in January in Lyons

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - The roundabout pattern switch will begin on Northwest Broad Street and Oxley Drive in Lyons in the new year.

According to the city, the new traffic pattern will switch on Jan. 3. The traffic will be put in the roundabout pattern to allow for the construction of the center section of the traffic circle.

Drivers are urged to use extreme caution in this area, speed limits will be reduced to 25 mph. Workers and machines will be working near the active travel lanes.

Due to flagging operations, expect traffic delays. Work is expected to last until March 1.

