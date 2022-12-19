Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Traffic pattern switch to start in January in Lyons

(City of Lyons)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - The roundabout pattern switch will begin on Northwest Broad Street and Oxley Drive in Lyons in the new year.

According to the city, the new traffic pattern will switch on Jan. 3. The traffic will be put in the roundabout pattern to allow for the construction of the center section of the traffic circle.

Drivers are urged to use extreme caution in this area, speed limits will be reduced to 25 mph. Workers and machines will be working near the active travel lanes.

Due to flagging operations, expect traffic delays. Work is expected to last until March 1.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday night homicide in Savannah
One dead, one in custody after Friday night homicide in Savannah
Savannah Police has arrested a man in connection to several violent crimes in the area,...
Savannah Police arrest man in connection to violent crime spree
Chase Wilson
UPDATE: Child reunited with guardian after being found on 36th St.
27-year-old Tommie Lee Gill Jr. was arrested on multiple charges after a shooting in Burton...
Search over, one in custody in connection to Saturday shooting in Beaufort County
Intersection of Wheaton and Mastick St. closed due to pedestrian crash

Latest News

Preliminary construction plans released for Darien Bridge
New traffic light on Hwy 67 starting soon
Traffic study needed to find solution for I-95, Pooler Parkway backup
Governor Brian Kemp announced he has extended the temporary suspension of the state motor and...
Kemp again extends suspension of Georgia’s gas tax