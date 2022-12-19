Sky Cams
Two shot in home invasion on St. Helena Island

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Two men were shot in a home invasion on St. Helena Island on Sunday, Dec. 18, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home on Sea Island Parkway at approximately 9:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office said a 38-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his extremities and was taken to a local hospital.  A 19-year-old man suffered more substantial injuries and was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina.

There were three people at the home when two men armed with guns forcibly entered the residence and began firing at them, the sheriff’s office said.

This investigation is active. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Sgt. Matt Wilfong at 843-255-3439 or if wishing to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

