Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

CVS, Walgreens limit sales of children’s pain relief medications

The outbreak of respiratory viruses affecting kids across the country has caused a run on some...
The outbreak of respiratory viruses affecting kids across the country has caused a run on some children’s medicines.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The outbreak of respiratory viruses affecting kids across the country has caused a run on some children’s medicines.

Two of the country’s biggest pharmacy chains, CVS and Walgreens, have responded.

The companies announced Monday they will limit purchases of children’s pain relief products.

Walgreens will allow six over-the-counter purchases, while CVS will allow customers to buy just two pain relief products either online or in person.

CVS says it also is working with its suppliers to meet the demand.

The U.S. is grappling with COVID-19, RSV and the flu. (CNN, POOL, KCAL/KCBS, Johns Hopkins University)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Wilson
UPDATE: Child reunited with guardian after being found on 36th St.
Savannah Police has arrested a man in connection to several violent crimes in the area,...
Savannah Police arrest man in connection to violent crime spree
How the justice system allows convicted killers to serve probation
Two shot in home invasion on St. Helena Island
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says

Latest News

FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape in Los Angeles trial
Jurors got the case Dec. 2 and deliberated for nine days over a span of more than two weeks.
Attorney representing Weinstein accusers reacts to guilty verdict
Garden City council members pass local option sales tax resolution
Garden City council members pass local option sales tax resolution
Garden City council members pass local option sales tax resolution
Garden City council members pass local option sales tax resolution