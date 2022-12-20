Damp, cool Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning will be damp and warmer, with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Chilly rain sticks around through the early morning commute! Give yourself extra time to get where you are going. pic.twitter.com/IH8ItDyNkA — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) December 20, 2022

There will be showers around, so go ahead and plan on giving yourself extra time to get where you need to be! It will be a cloudy and damp for most of the day with highs only in the upper 40s.

Morning temperatures on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 40s with highs in the low to mid 50s. A few showers will be around, with a better chance of rain after sunset. Thursday will be the warmest day this week with highs in the mid 60s and another decent shot at shower, but then a very cold blast of air will move in.

A strong cold front will move in on Friday. Right now, the moisture looks to be out of here before the cold air around, so I am just forecasting a slight chance for rain showers. Temperatures will tank Friday into Saturday with lows Saturday morning near 20 degrees for Savannah!

Due to the hard freeze, Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days. Inland areas have a chance to drop into the teens with wind chills near 10 degrees. Please protect yourself, pets and pipes this weekend. Sunday morning will also see lows in the mid 20s with highs only in the upper 30s on Christmas Eve and lower 40s Christmas afternoon.

The cold air sticks around into next week with lows still in the mid to upper 30s on Monday and Tuesday morning.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

