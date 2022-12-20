Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Garden City council members pass local option sales tax resolution

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Garden City council members once again discussed negotiations for the local option sales tax at Monday’s meeting.

Council members voted on a resolution that would be sent to the county commission.

They unanimously passed it at the meeting.

City manager Scott Robider presented the resolution and told council members he hopes it will help end the ongoing negotiations with Chatham County and the 8 municipalities.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday night homicide in Savannah
One dead, one in custody after Friday night homicide in Savannah
Savannah Police has arrested a man in connection to several violent crimes in the area,...
Savannah Police arrest man in connection to violent crime spree
Chase Wilson
UPDATE: Child reunited with guardian after being found on 36th St.
27-year-old Tommie Lee Gill Jr. was arrested on multiple charges after a shooting in Burton...
Search over, one in custody in connection to Saturday shooting in Beaufort County
Intersection of Wheaton and Mastick St. closed due to pedestrian crash

Latest News

Garden City council members pass local option sales tax resolution
Garden City council members pass local option sales tax resolution
How the justice system allows convicted killers to serve probation
Statesboro family creates Christmas cards to raise money for charity
Violent crime spree
Bond denied for man after police say he went on a violent crime spree