Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Georgia Southern golfer will receive invite to play in 2023 Masters

Ben Carr, of Georgia Southern, watches his tee shot on the 16th hole during an NCAA golf...
Ben Carr, of Georgia Southern, watches his tee shot on the 16th hole during an NCAA golf tournament on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An Eagle will receive an invite to play in the 2023 Masters in Augusta, Ga.

Ben Carr, a fifth-year senior at Georgia Southern University, was the runner-up in the 122nd U.S. Amateur meaning he receives an invite to play in arguably the most prestigious tournament in golf.

Augusta National Golf Club released the list of invitees qualified as of Dec. 19. Carr’s name makes the list.

Since Carr was invited as an amateur, he would have to keep his amateur status to play in the tournament.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21...
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say
Chase Wilson
UPDATE: Child reunited with guardian after being found on 36th St.
How the justice system allows convicted killers to serve probation
Savannah Police has arrested a man in connection to several violent crimes in the area,...
Savannah Police arrest man in connection to violent crime spree
Two shot in home invasion on St. Helena Island

Latest News

SHC
Savannah Holiday Classic championship round highlights and sound: Savannah High and Johnson boys, Hilton Head Christian girls claim titles
Veronica Sierzan Signs With Syracuse Volleyball
Island High’s Veronica Sierzant sings with Syracuse Volleyball
GHSA football championships moved
GHSA football and flag football championships on the move to Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Sav Holiday Classic R.1
Savannah Holiday Classic round one highlights and scores