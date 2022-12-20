Georgia Southern golfer will receive invite to play in 2023 Masters
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An Eagle will receive an invite to play in the 2023 Masters in Augusta, Ga.
Ben Carr, a fifth-year senior at Georgia Southern University, was the runner-up in the 122nd U.S. Amateur meaning he receives an invite to play in arguably the most prestigious tournament in golf.
Augusta National Golf Club released the list of invitees qualified as of Dec. 19. Carr’s name makes the list.
Since Carr was invited as an amateur, he would have to keep his amateur status to play in the tournament.
