Georgia Southern golfer will recieve invite to play in 2023 Masters

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An Eagle will receive an invite to play in the 2023 Masters in Augusta, Ga.

Ben Carr, a fifth-year senior at Georgia Southern University, was the runner-up in the 122nd U.S. Amateur meaning he receives an invite to play in arguably the most prestigious tournament in golf.

Augusta National Golf Club released the list of invitees qualified as of Dec. 19. Carr’s name makes the list.

Since Carr was invited as an amateur, he would have to keep his amateur status to play in the tournament.

