Major changes coming to Ulmer Park in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Springfield has released a rendering of major changes coming to Ulmer Park.

According to the city, the renovation will include new restrooms, new playground equipment and a renovated picnic area. But it will also include changes to the ballpark and an entirely new pavilion area.

The city said artificial turf will be used to create a multi-use field open to the public. Permanent base lines will be included, but much of the fencing will be removed to create a community lawn.

A portion of Crawford Street will be closed to expand the park. The old Treutlen building will be replaced with a new open-air pavilion that will include restrooms and a stage that will open towards the community lawn.

A new rubberized walking path and more parking will be created along the entire park perimeter, according to the city.

The city said demolition is scheduled to begin before the new year, while construction will start soon after.

