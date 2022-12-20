Sky Cams
Missing hunter in McIntosh County found alive
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A hunter went missing Sunday and officials found him Tuesday morning in McIntosh County.

According to police, officials responded to Buffalo Swamp WMA in McIntosh County regarding a hunter that was lost for about 5 hours.

The Game Wardens, McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office, and EMA search parties, began searching the last known area of the hunter.

The ground search was suspended around 1:00 a.m., but two Game Wardens searched the area by truck throughout the night.

The searched resumed on foot by ATV, UTV and vessel Monday morning.

DNR Law Enforcement Aviation responded with two helicopters and began grid searching the area and the believed direction of travel of the missing hunter.

The Monday search team included 20 Game Wardens, 20 McIntosh and Camden County sheriff’s deputies and some volunteer searchers.

The DNR Law Enforcement, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, and the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office again began searching by patrol vessel Tuesday and located the lost hunter approximately 6 miles from his initial entry point.

The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

