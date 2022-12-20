Sky Cams
Police: Woman recovering after husband shoots her, their child and himself

The friends and family of Aubree Young are rallying to support Young and her family.
By Soyoung Kim and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police in Washington State said a woman and her child were shot by her husband before he shot himself earlier this month. The husband and child both died while the woman is now recovering.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a Salmon Creek Neighborhood in Vancouver on Dec. 7. Officials said 42-year-old David E. Stansbury, Jr. shot his wife, Aubree Young, and their 6-month-old son, Kymani, and then shot himself.

KPTV reports the father was pronounced dead at the scene. The baby, unfortunately, died from his injuries at the hospital.

The friends and family of Young are rallying to support Young and her family.

“Aubree and her sister grew up in this church and her parents are still very active,” David Whiting, a family friend and Lead Pastor at New Heights Church in Vancouver said.

“It’s a long-term situation that she faces, so prayer is the most important,” Whiting said.

Amy Ruth, a childhood friend of Young and Communications Director at New Heights Church, said she has a long path to recovery.

“I know that the bullet is lodged in her spine, and there are no plans to remove that,” Ruth said.

Young’s community said they started a GoFundMe in the hopes of supporting her during her long-term recovery process once she’s able to come home.

Ruth said Young has been overwhelmed by the love she’s receiving and said it’s made all the difference.

“The comments, the text messages, Facebook messages. Her comment to her sister was it was those words that saved her life,” Ruth said.

Those who know her said it’s Young’s resilience and desire to find some good in this tragedy that’s inspired them.

“The donation of the organs of her son was a big blessing,” Whiting said.

According to KPTV, Young may have a few months left of treatment and recovery in the hospital.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

