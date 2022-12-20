Sky Cams
Savannah African Art Museum hosting Kwanzaa Marketplace event

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah African Art Museum is hosting the Kwanzaa Marketplace to celebrate the seven-day festival.

Founded in 1966 as a way for African-Americans to commemorate the holiday through community building and honors seven principles, the first day of Kwanzaa is Monday, Dec. 26, but the Savannah African Art Museum invites you to be a part of the festivities this Friday.

