Savannah City Council accepts latest LOST proposal from Chatham Co.

(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson and Shea Schrader
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah has unanimously accepted the local option sales tax (LOST) offer from Chatham County.

Twenty-five percent will go to the county and that percentage will increase over the next several years to reach 31 percent.

The rest of the LOST dollars will be split among the different municipalities within Chatham County.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

