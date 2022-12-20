Sky Cams
Savannah man found guilty of concealing death of girlfriend

Dwight Brewington
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man has been found guilty of concealing the death of his girlfriend in 2019.

A jury found Dwight Brewington guilty of concealing the death of another and aggravated assault. He was found not guilty on all murder charges.

Police had said that Brewington dumped the body of Kimberly Donegan in August of 2019.

Brewington received a 10-year prison sentence for concealing and a 20-year prison sentence for aggravated assault.

He has filed an appeal for a new trial.

