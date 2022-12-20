Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate their businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Store closing signs now hang in front of The Uniform Source that’s been around for about 17 years.

“People come in now to tell us about all their kids and raising their kids here. It’s really heartwarming. It’s nice because we’ve been in business a long time,” David Eichelbaum said.

Owner David Eichelbaum says last week tenants in the mall we’re either told by mouth or given letter to pack up

“The mall manager came around and let people know the last day the mall will be open is January 12th and we need to have everything out by then.”

Chatham County property records show BCHM Investment Group bought the mall for more than 8.4 million dollars.

BCHM Investment Group LLC first formed and registered with the state in September so that’s a month after the auction bidding period closed in August and just about a month before the sale of the mall was final in October.

Not happy with communication from management, Eichelbaum still hasn’t been told they have to leave face to face.

“I’ve been trying to reach out to the manager. She’s been trying to reach out to me. We just haven’t crossed paths. Atleast now we know what’s going on but I expected at least 60 days to get out of here from whenever it was they told us not thirty.”

It all caught several business owners we spoke to by surprise. A business owner I spoke to is already looking for a new place. Eichelbaum on the other hand will be merging his two stores into one on Derenne Avenue. He says he’s never heard from the new owners.

“I would’ve loved to be able to talk to them for a moment and just kind of get an idea what the plan was so I could prepare. I don’t want to buy inventory just to move it. The irritating part about it and not I’m not trying to complain but everybody that’s left in this mall with the expectation of Hibbetts is a locally minority owned business.”

He’s not the only one frustrated. I stopped by another store and the owner made the joke that they’ve been here longer than I’ve been alive.

While foot traffic has clearly slowed down here over the years, this place holds a lot of memories for people on the Southside. I grew up walking distance from here so many like myself are wondering what’s next for the mall.

We did get a hold of the owner BCHM and he said he doesn’t handle the day to day operations and will reach out with more information.

