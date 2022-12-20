Silent Night foster program with the Humane Society for Greater Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Humane Society for Greater Savannah is asking you to help them spread holiday cheer.

They need people to give shelter dogs and cats a warm place to call home for the season as they wait to find their fur-ever families.

Kayla Imler and Connor Kilch have always wanted a cat, but their lifestyle made it hard to fully commit to adopting one. Instead of adopting they foster.

Imler said that the two have fostered over 25 animals and they feel like it’s their way of giving back to the community. She said it can be hard to say goodbye to her foster pets when it is time to go to their “fur-ever” families.

“I remind myself that they are off to really great homes that are wanting a kitten and we did our part by making sure that they are healthy,” said Imler.

Nina Schulze, the adoption manager for the Humane Society of Greater Savannah, says that it feels great knowing that there are people like Kayla and Connor who step in to help. “As much as I hate to see them go, I love to see them go. So just being able to find these animals new loving homes and giving them a second chance is worth everything to me,” said Schulze.

There are over 100 animals who need loving homes and she hopes the community steps in to give them a warm place to stay away from the shelter. The community is reminded that adopting comes with a big responsibility. “Adopting a kitten or puppy around the holidays is a 10-15 year plus commitment, so you have to be able to think that’s cute to have for the holidays but is it something that I am going to be able to provide longevity for.”

So before you get those tails waggin’, make sure you have everything on the leash.

