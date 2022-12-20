Skilled to Work: New website helping Bulloch Co. students

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - High school students in Bulloch County have a new tool to help decide their careers and the training they need.

Vocational teachers and counselors met with many of the business and industry leaders they talk to on a regular basis.

“We have a lot of phone calls from employers, especially looking for seniors as they’re leaving high school,” high school counselor Katherine Wellman said.

As part of an economic development partnership, many of the school vocational instructors communicate with local companies to know what skills students need as they enter the local workforce.

“Having a vital supply chain of workforce is good, but also a skilled work force,” said Bobby Jones, with JTEKT Co.

The school district just debuted a new website: careerreadybulloch.org. It shows students and parents the programs available and the companies looking for workers.

Program leaders say they’re teaching students vocational skills, but also stressing work ethics and more.

“A lot of employers say they need the soft skills and if students are willing to work, they can teach them what they need them to do.”

It’s part of the focus to help students be either enrolled, enlisted, or employed when they graduate and help them find the path that best suits them.

“What’s important is that we’re helping students find what they’re good at, what they enjoy, and help them be good at it and productive at it,” Superintendent Charles Wilson said.

They hope the website’s information and the range of programs offered, they can help guide every student toward success and the chance to be Skilled to Work.

