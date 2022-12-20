Sky Cams
South Carolina officials monitoring weather closely as travel volume increases

By Tyler Manion
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The highway patrol and local airport say they’re monitoring the weather closely as travel volume picks up this week to see what impacts could be.

“Here as long as it stays dry, if it’s cold its really no issue. The big thing will be having passengers check their connecting flights, so if they’re flying from here to Charlotte or something like that just check that because the ripple of effects of this weather will be felt more seriously in other places than here,” Jon Rembold said.

He says volume at the Hilton Head airport has already started to pick up and will fluctuate from now to New Years. On the roads, it’s a slightly different story.

”From now until the New Year, expect heavier traffic than normal especially around some of your populated areas, last minute shopping things like that,” LCpl Nick Pye said.

With more folks on the road, the trooper says safety tips and checks are more important than ever.”

“If your vehicle might have trouble starting when it’s 70 degrees outside, I can promise you it’s going to have trouble when it’s 30 degrees outside.”

He also says to keep warm clothes in your car in case it breaks down and wants you to keep track of fuel levels, so you’re not stranded in the cold.

