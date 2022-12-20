The Weeping Time Coalition appears in court following lawsuit against the City of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A lawsuit was filed against the City of Savannah, the housing authority, and the salvation army, by a group called ‘The Weeping Time Coalition.’

That coalition still claims the Salvation Army is planning to build on the site of the largest slave sale in US history.

Those groups had a hearing in Chatham County court Tuesday and it got heated at points with one side calling the other “sloppy,” and the other “insincere.”

This group tried to stop the Salvation Army from buying this land in West Savannah two years ago.

The city of Savannah then paid thousands of dollars for a study which proved it was not the former site of the historic slave auction.

The coalition then sued everyone involved. But they’re suing for a specific reason.

They say, the city was supposed to send the report to the Georgia Historic Preservation Division.

Instead, the city sent it to the State Archeologist who signed-off on it.

The weeping time coalition says, the government failed to do its job but the groups they are suing, say this is just a way to keep a homeless shelter out of that neighborhood.

