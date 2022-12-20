Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

The Weeping Time Coalition appears in court following lawsuit against the City of Savannah

By Max Diekneite
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A lawsuit was filed against the City of Savannah, the housing authority, and the salvation army, by a group called ‘The Weeping Time Coalition.’

That coalition still claims the Salvation Army is planning to build on the site of the largest slave sale in US history.

Those groups had a hearing in Chatham County court Tuesday and it got heated at points with one side calling the other “sloppy,” and the other “insincere.”

This group tried to stop the Salvation Army from buying this land in West Savannah two years ago.

The city of Savannah then paid thousands of dollars for a study which proved it was not the former site of the historic slave auction.

The coalition then sued everyone involved. But they’re suing for a specific reason.

They say, the city was supposed to send the report to the Georgia Historic Preservation Division.

Instead, the city sent it to the State Archeologist who signed-off on it.

The weeping time coalition says, the government failed to do its job but the groups they are suing, say this is just a way to keep a homeless shelter out of that neighborhood.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21...
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say
Chase Wilson
UPDATE: Child reunited with guardian after being found on 36th St.
How the justice system allows convicted killers to serve probation
Savannah Police has arrested a man in connection to several violent crimes in the area,...
Savannah Police arrest man in connection to violent crime spree
Two shot in home invasion on St. Helena Island

Latest News

BigShots Golf
Pooler City Council approves first step in bringing BigShots Golf range to Pooler
Savannah City Council accepts latest LOST proposal from Chatham Co.
South Carolina officials monitoring weather closely as travel volume increases
Bivalent COVID booster shots available to kids under 5 through the Coastal Health District