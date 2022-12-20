Sky Cams
What’s replacing the Wild Wing Café in City Market?

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes happening in Savannah’s City Market.

According to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the recently closed Wild Wing Café is set to be replaced by “Wexfords Irish Pub.”

The pub is set to take over the space this January.

The SEC filing states that Wild Wing Café agreed to leave the location as part of a settlement with the property owners.

In addition, Chatham County property records show the previous owner of most of the property in City Market sold it to a new company in March for more than $30million.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as we get information about the changes at City Market.

