Brightside Child and Family Advocacy making Christmas bright for foster kids

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 300 kids are currently in foster care in Chatham County. While those numbers go up and down, this past year has seen an increase.

Those numbers are on the rise. Last year Chatham County had about 90 kids enter the foster care system. This year they had 112.

The majority of cases are due to neglect. But this year they also saw more and more cases of physical abuse that brought kids into the foster case system.

While it is never easy to be away from home, Christmastime is even harder on the kids.

That’s why community members and businesses have come together to support the 315 kids currently in foster care and nearly 100 others at risk of going into foster care with presents.

Brightside Child and Family Advocacy has already started distributing the gift to CASA volunteers and case managers to make sure the kids feel cared about at Christmas.

“Mainly we are just working to make sure we can get the children home, that is our main goal, gifts are wonderful but getting those children home to whatever that home is. Whether it means reunified with their parents, whether it means they are adopted or get permanent guardianship with a family member, we want them to find home because we all deserve to be home for the holidays,” said Brightside Child and Family Advocacy Executive Director Kate Blair.

Even finding temporary foster homes can be a challenge. But there is one group in particular that it is hard to place. But a new effort is now underway to give them a safe place. It’s called Tharros Place and they are helping trafficking victims, while also moving into a new building.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.