Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless and Union Mission providing emergency warming center availability

(Live 5)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless and Union Mission will be providing emergency warming center availability this weekend.

The Grace House Day Center on 120 Farm Street will be open Friday, Saturday, and Monday 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

The Emergency Warming Center will be open when winds are below 20 degrees or below Friday- Saturday 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

The center is located on 2333 Ogeechee Rd.

For more information call 912-790-3400.

Transportation is available Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Emergency warming center availability(Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless)

