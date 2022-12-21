Sky Cams
Christmas Jam Concert this weekend

By Kyle Jordan
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Jazz legends are returning to the Hostess City this weekend for a holiday performance and jam session.

It’s a decades old Christmas day tradition in Savannah.

The Savannah Jazz Annual Christmas Jam Concert is happening Sunday.

The executive director of Savannah Jazz, Paula Fogarty, joined Morning Break with a look at what to expect from this holiday tradition.

