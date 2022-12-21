City workers donate nearly 30,000 cans of food to Second Harvest in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - City workers in Savannah turned out to help a good cause Wednesday.

More than 1300 City workers donated nearly 30,000 cans of food to Second Harvest.

That’s thousands more than last year.

City departments have been competing fiercely to see who can donate the most.

Second Harvest’s executive director says they look forward seeing to how competitive City departments get over the coveted trophy.

“This is like, one of our favorite days at the food bank, because all of the City staff come visit us, or some of the staff come visit us, and it’s so nice to have them here, because we partner with them all year long, we go to the City centers, our Kids Cafes are in the community centers, you know we do lots of things with the City all year long, so when those people get to come here and see what we do, it’s wonderful it makes us feel good,” Mary Jane Crouch said.

This year, the City Office of Infrastructure and Development donated the most overall, while Community Services was dubbed the most generous.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.