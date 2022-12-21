Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

City workers donate nearly 30,000 cans of food to Second Harvest in Savannah

(WALB)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - City workers in Savannah turned out to help a good cause Wednesday.

More than 1300 City workers donated nearly 30,000 cans of food to Second Harvest.

That’s thousands more than last year.

City departments have been competing fiercely to see who can donate the most.

Second Harvest’s executive director says they look forward seeing to how competitive City departments get over the coveted trophy.

“This is like, one of our favorite days at the food bank, because all of the City staff come visit us, or some of the staff come visit us, and it’s so nice to have them here, because we partner with them all year long, we go to the City centers, our Kids Cafes are in the community centers, you know we do lots of things with the City all year long, so when those people get to come here and see what we do, it’s wonderful it makes us feel good,” Mary Jane Crouch said.

This year, the City Office of Infrastructure and Development donated the most overall, while Community Services was dubbed the most generous.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Mall
Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses
What’s replacing the Wild Wing Café in City Market?
Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21...
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say
The grandmother of 5-year-old Blu Rolland said his body was found in his mother's boyfriend's...
Family shares disturbing details of boy found dead under home, sister’s injuries
Dwight Brewington
Savannah man found guilty of concealing death of girlfriend

Latest News

Miranda and Essex Briggs
Military widow, daughter receive new home for the holidays
THE News at 5:30
Military widow, daughter receive new home for the holidays
THE News at 5
Kiwanis Club of Tattnall County distribute toys to more than 600 kids
Union Mission serves holiday meals for the homeless
Union Mission serves holiday meals for the homeless