Damp and cool morning, big cool down ahead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are starting the day off with another chilly morning with damp roads.

It's chilly and damp this morning! Dress warm and give yourself extra time to get where you are going. pic.twitter.com/94AmlDiRkt — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) December 21, 2022

Morning temperatures on Wednesday will be in the low 40s, feeling like the upper 30s at daybreak.

A few spotty showers will still be around, which could slow your morning commute by a few minutes. Afternoon highs only top out near 50 with mostly cloudy skies around once again.

Thursday will be the warmest day this week with highs in the mid 60s and another decent shot at showers, but then a very cold blast of air will move in.

A strong cold front will move in on Friday. Right now, the moisture looks to be out of here before the cold air around, so I am just forecasting a slight chance for rain showers. The wind will pick up in the afternoon and evening with gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible. Temperatures will tank Friday into Saturday with lows Saturday morning near 20 degrees for Savannah!

Due to the hard freeze, Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days. Inland areas have a chance to drop into the single digits for inland areas during the early morning hours. Please protect yourself, pets and pipes this weekend. Sunday morning will also see lows in the mid 20s with highs only in the upper 30s on Christmas Eve and lower 40s Christmas afternoon.

The cold air sticks around into next week with lows still in the mid 20s Monday morning. A warming trend then begins as we enter the last week of the year. Highs return to the lower 50s on Tuesday.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

