Georgia Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency ahead of cold weather

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some of the coldest weather in years will move into Georgia later this week.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency ahead of any potential impacts.

The state of emergency will allow for essential supplies to be delivered for both commercial and residential needs.

Gov. Kemp says crews across the state are preparing for any dangerous road conditions, trees and powerlines down.

