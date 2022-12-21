German recycling company building new plant in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Revalyu Resources, a recycling company based in Germany, will set up a $50 million plant in Bulloch County in the Gateway Industrial Park right across the road from Great Dane.

The company collects and treats plastics to reuse them in a host of products. Benjy Thompson of the Development Authority of Bulloch County says they’ve been working with the company since early this year, before the announcement of Hyundai’s giant vehicle plant and its support companies.

Thompson says it’s important to bring different types and sizes of industries.

“Over the last year, we’ve had these large announcements that seem to get everybody’s attention. But these smaller companies still bring a lot of value to a community and to an economy and helps spread the risk like a financial portfolio.”

Revalyu is expected to create 75 jobs and be able to process 200 tons of plastic per day. They’ll join companies like Walmart Distribution, Great Dane, Briggs & Stratton and others.

Thompson says we could start seeing work here on the site early next year.

