Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

German recycling company building new plant in Bulloch Co.

Gateway Industrial Park
Gateway Industrial Park(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Revalyu Resources, a recycling company based in Germany, will set up a $50 million plant in Bulloch County in the Gateway Industrial Park right across the road from Great Dane.

The company collects and treats plastics to reuse them in a host of products. Benjy Thompson of the Development Authority of Bulloch County says they’ve been working with the company since early this year, before the announcement of Hyundai’s giant vehicle plant and its support companies.

Thompson says it’s important to bring different types and sizes of industries.

“Over the last year, we’ve had these large announcements that seem to get everybody’s attention. But these smaller companies still bring a lot of value to a community and to an economy and helps spread the risk like a financial portfolio.”

Revalyu is expected to create 75 jobs and be able to process 200 tons of plastic per day. They’ll join companies like Walmart Distribution, Great Dane, Briggs & Stratton and others.

Thompson says we could start seeing work here on the site early next year.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Mall
Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses
What’s replacing the Wild Wing Café in City Market?
Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21...
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say
The grandmother of 5-year-old Blu Rolland said his body was found in his mother's boyfriend's...
Family shares disturbing details of boy found dead under home, sister’s injuries
Dwight Brewington
Savannah man found guilty of concealing death of girlfriend

Latest News

Tattnall County’s “Christmas at Home”
Kiwanis Club of Tattnall County distribute toys to more than 600 kids
Miranda and Essex Briggs
Military widow, daughter receive new home for the holidays
‘I’m a little concerned:’ Beaufort Memorial doctor discusses tripledemic impacts ahead of the holidays
Man killed in shooting in Hinesville
UPDATE: Man arrested following shooting in Hinesville