Tips for protecting your pipes during cold weather

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority, or better known as the BJWSA, knows their customers aren’t accustomed to these low temperatures we’re going to see this weekend, because of that they’ve got a lot of tips to help you get through it.

”If you haven’t already done it the number one thing you need to do is go out and disconnect your garden hose from the spigot and turn off any irrigation systems if you have them,” Pam Flasch said.

BJWSA is recommending that you cover exposed pipes this weekend.

”If the pipe breaks that’s something you have to fix. You can call us if you’re one of our customers and we can come and turn your water off if something happens, but there’s a fee involved in that.”

