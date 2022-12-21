Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Tips for protecting your pipes during cold weather

(MGN)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority, or better known as the BJWSA, knows their customers aren’t accustomed to these low temperatures we’re going to see this weekend, because of that they’ve got a lot of tips to help you get through it.

”If you haven’t already done it the number one thing you need to do is go out and disconnect your garden hose from the spigot and turn off any irrigation systems if you have them,” Pam Flasch said.

BJWSA is recommending that you cover exposed pipes this weekend.

”If the pipe breaks that’s something you have to fix. You can call us if you’re one of our customers and we can come and turn your water off if something happens, but there’s a fee involved in that.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Mall
Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses
What’s replacing the Wild Wing Café in City Market?
Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21...
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say
The grandmother of 5-year-old Blu Rolland said his body was found in his mother's boyfriend's...
Family shares disturbing details of boy found dead under home, sister’s injuries
Dwight Brewington
Savannah man found guilty of concealing death of girlfriend

Latest News

FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga.
Georgia Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency ahead of cold weather
Savannah ferry boat
Savannah Belles Ferry will run as bus bridge service
One person injured following shooting on Wilder Drive
Marines prepare Toys for Tots
Marines prepare for special holiday delivery