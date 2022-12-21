Kiwanis Club of Tattnall County distribute toys to more than 600 kids

REIDSVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Organizers of Tattnall County’s “Christmas at Home” say they’ve seen the way people are struggling financially this year, from the people asking for help and those who traditionally try to make it happen.

Members from the Kiwanis Club of Tattnall County went over the bags and routes they’ll use to deliver all of this tomorrow. This year, they’ll distribute toys to more than 600 kids in the community.

“It is sad that so many children in our community need this and so many families do,” Tammy Wilds said.

The number of families asking for help went up this year. Kiwanis Club members say most are single parents or even grandparents struggling from less income and/or higher bills. The club spends 11 months a year raising money and finding sponsors. That’s been tougher this year as donors feel the crunch themselves.

“We’ve also noticed that a lot businesses and companies here in the community that usually give to Christmas at Home haven’t given as much or haven’t given at all,” Michelle Parker said.

They found enough donors who could give to raise the funds they needed for toys and bikes to brighten the Christmas season.

“When we filled the last bag and tied it up, there was just such a relief because we had enough stuff for everybody.”

They say delivering these bags all across the county gives them a joy that makes all the work seem worthwhile.

With this done, they turn their attention to their other project, raising funds for Kids Kamp in the summer. The deadline on that fundraiser comes on Christmas Eve.

