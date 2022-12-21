Sky Cams
One person injured following shooting on Wilder Drive

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wilder Drive.

A man was shot and is expected to survive, according to officials.

Police say this was a result of a domestic-related dispute.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

