One person injured following shooting on Wilder Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wilder Drive.

A man was shot and is expected to survive, according to officials.

Police say this was a result of a domestic-related dispute.

