One person injured following shooting on Wilder Drive
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wilder Drive.
A man was shot and is expected to survive, according to officials.
Police say this was a result of a domestic-related dispute.
SPD is investigating a shooting on Wilder Dr that resulted in non life threatening injuries to the adult male victim. The initial indication is this is the result of a domestic-related dispute.— Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) December 21, 2022
