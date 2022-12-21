Savannah woman makes over 200 hats for donation drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah woman donated more than 200 handmade winter hats to the Canady’s Coats for Kids drive.

It was the second year that Georgia Welcome has donated hats.

“Mrs. Welcome contacted Canady’s regarding a possible donation of 100 coats in 2021, and of course we said yes,” Courtney Carpenter, with Canady’s Heating Air Plumbing, said. “This year, she approached us again, and said that she made 201 hats for this effort. Her donation and the donations made by other people show our area’s children that people really do care and want to help others.”

Welcome said she spends two to three hours making each hat.

This is the third year of the Canady’s Coats for Kids campaign, which collects coats for the United Way of the Coastal Empire to distribute to children in need in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties.

