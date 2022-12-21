Shoplifting incidents on the rise in Chatham County, police say

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Holiday shopping is ramping up with Christmas just a few days away.

And in some parts of the area, shoplifting incidents are on the rise.

The numbers from different police departments across the county vary but for the Chatham County Police Department in particular, shoplifting incidents have spiked by over 50 percent from what they saw this time last year.

At this time last year, the Chatham County Police Department had 227 incidents of shoplifting.

But their latest numbers show this year, they’ve recorder 405 incidents of shoplifting 178 more than last year.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley tells me there could be several reasons for that.

“Certainly around Christmastime, you know, people that may not have the means to provide for their family, that could be it, or there’s so much activity in the stores, there’s so much going on, that you know, even on the best of days, an establishment’s abilities to recognize shoplifting or have enough staff to, asset protection, or whatnot, that they’re just not gonna be able to get everybody,” Jeff Hadley said.

Dale Jackson, the manager of the Berwick Ace Hardware, tells me that he has noticed an uptick in people attempting to shoplift so he and his staff have had to get wise to it, fast.

That includes adding anti-theft devices to items they notice disappear often- and installing lots of security cameras.

“It comes with a tremendous expense. Unfortunately, it’s very time consuming when we know there’s a thief in the building, we have to attempt to try and prevent them from taking anything from us an protect our assets. But more importantly, the bottom line is affected pretty bad when these guys come in here and take anywhere and upwards of 200, 300, 1000 dollars or more at a time,” Dale Jackson said.

Jackson adds sometimes, things still catch him and his staff by surprise- because there’s no way of knowing who might have bad intentions..

”A little, senior citizen lady that looked like somebody you would’ve seen sitting next you in church, stuffing rolls of wire up her skirt.”

Jackson says that woman did get away with stealing, and when that happens, he puts that person’s photo up on a wall in his store and he calls the police every time.

Which is exactly what Chief Hadley recommends you do.

“Please call us. I wouldn’t recommend somebody confronting someone or putting themselves in a dangerous situation. At the end of the day, someone stealing a 50 or 100 dollar item isn’t worth anyone getting injured.

In talks with Sheriff Wilcher in recent months, he said they are working to fill several staffing shortages. Chief Hadley says that jail staffing shortage and a large inmate population mean that when someone gets arrested for shoplifting- as long as they don’t have any other warrants and they weren’t violent they’ll be processed and released.

At that point, they’ll be given a court date and then the case goes to the District Attorney’s Office.

Hadley also adds that if you’re struggling this holiday season to provide for your family feel free to call your local police department and they can help point you towards resources to get some assistance.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.