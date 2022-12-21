Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Suspect charged with murder for deadly shooting on Hall Street in Hinesville

Keldric Cordell Jackson
Keldric Cordell Jackson(Hinesville Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been charged for a deadly shooting in Hinesville on Dec. 15.

According to the Hinesville Police Department, a murder warrant was issued for 34-year-old Keldric Cordell Jackson on Dec. 21.

Jackson is accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Jonathan Morgan on Hall Street on Dec. 15.

Jackson was in the Liberty County Jail as of Dec. 16 on charges related to gunshots being fired at a nightclub, according to police.

Jackson’s bond was denied by a Liberty County Magistrate Judge in that case, and both cases remain open and under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Mall
Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses
What’s replacing the Wild Wing Café in City Market?
Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21...
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say
The grandmother of 5-year-old Blu Rolland said his body was found in his mother's boyfriend's...
Family shares disturbing details of boy found dead under home, sister’s injuries
Dwight Brewington
Savannah man found guilty of concealing death of girlfriend

Latest News

Gateway Industrial Park
German recycling company building new plant in Bulloch Co.
Tattnall County’s “Christmas at Home”
Kiwanis Club of Tattnall County distribute toys to more than 600 kids
Miranda and Essex Briggs
Military widow, daughter receive new home for the holidays
‘I’m a little concerned:’ Beaufort Memorial doctor discusses tripledemic impacts ahead of the holidays
Man killed in shooting in Hinesville
UPDATE: Man arrested following shooting in Hinesville