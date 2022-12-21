Suspect charged with murder for deadly shooting on Hall Street in Hinesville

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been charged for a deadly shooting in Hinesville on Dec. 15.

According to the Hinesville Police Department, a murder warrant was issued for 34-year-old Keldric Cordell Jackson on Dec. 21.

Jackson is accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Jonathan Morgan on Hall Street on Dec. 15.

Jackson was in the Liberty County Jail as of Dec. 16 on charges related to gunshots being fired at a nightclub, according to police.

Jackson’s bond was denied by a Liberty County Magistrate Judge in that case, and both cases remain open and under investigation.

