Suspect charged with murder for deadly shooting on Hall Street in Hinesville
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been charged for a deadly shooting in Hinesville on Dec. 15.
According to the Hinesville Police Department, a murder warrant was issued for 34-year-old Keldric Cordell Jackson on Dec. 21.
Jackson is accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Jonathan Morgan on Hall Street on Dec. 15.
Jackson was in the Liberty County Jail as of Dec. 16 on charges related to gunshots being fired at a nightclub, according to police.
Jackson’s bond was denied by a Liberty County Magistrate Judge in that case, and both cases remain open and under investigation.
