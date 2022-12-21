Sky Cams
Tharros Place opening soon to help survivors of human trafficking

Right now there are about 15 kids that have been trafficked going through juvenile court in...
Right now there are about 15 kids that have been trafficked going through juvenile court in Chatham County.(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Right now there are about 15 kids that have been trafficked going through juvenile court in Chatham County.

However, there is no safe place for them to go and get the help they need. This is set to change soon.

These kids are the most difficult population to place in a traditional foster home. That’s why they have created Tharros Place, named for the Greek word that means courage. That’s the same message they have for the human trafficking survivors that will be living there.

The organization has purchased a building in Pooler, but the location will not be known to the public for safety reasons.

Inside they will be able to house 12 female minors between the ages of 11 and 17. They will not only have a safe space to sleep, but also receive all the therapy services they need.

There are currently not any resources like this in the region but the executive director of Tharros Place says it’s necessary as the reality of human trafficking starts to make itself known in the community.

“We used to maybe call this child prostitution and lock these kids up and we realized this is trauma and victimization rape. We are treating it differently and recognizing it as a subset of trauma for adolescence. So I think this is a natural step but this is a big project,” said Tharros Place Executive Director Julie Wade.

Once they open up, it will have a revolving annual budget of around $1 million. And while they will have some help with federal and state funds, they need community support too. They will be holding a fundraiser on Jan. 27 at Cohen’s Retreat.

They plan to open the new residential facility by July. For a look at upcoming fundraisers and how to donate, head to their Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

