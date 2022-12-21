Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Top Teacher: Nelia Bishop

Nelia Bishop
Nelia Bishop(WTOC)
By Mike Cihla
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nelia Bishop teaches honors physical science and math classes at the STEM Academy at Bartlett in Savannah.

“These kids since they are advanced, I am preparing them for chemistry and physics. I tell them when you go to college your teachers will expect that you have taken these classes, so you need to be moving forward not backward,” Bishop said.

Bishop has been teaching for 25 years and credits having a very understanding partner for her longevity.

“I am very, very thankful to my husband., Thank you,” she said. “Because without him or his support, I would not be able to be a fully effective teacher to my students.”

“She’s overall a great teacher. She knows how to slow things down, if you don’t understand, in physical science, that’s one of things I want to major in college, too,” student Jordan Scott said.

“That I care for them, I love them, that I want them to move forward. I always tell them, even though I love you, I don’t want you to grow old with me. I want you to move forward,” Bishop said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Mall
Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses
What’s replacing the Wild Wing Café in City Market?
Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21...
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say
The grandmother of 5-year-old Blu Rolland said his body was found in his mother's boyfriend's...
Family shares disturbing details of boy found dead under home, sister’s injuries
Dwight Brewington
Savannah man found guilty of concealing death of girlfriend

Latest News

Exchange Club of Savannah honors teacher of the month
Beaufort County after-school program showing results
Beaufort County after-school program showing results
Students compete in competition to work on ‘soft skills’
Claud Billingslea
Top Teacher: Claud Billingslea