Top Teacher: Nelia Bishop

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nelia Bishop teaches honors physical science and math classes at the STEM Academy at Bartlett in Savannah.

“These kids since they are advanced, I am preparing them for chemistry and physics. I tell them when you go to college your teachers will expect that you have taken these classes, so you need to be moving forward not backward,” Bishop said.

Bishop has been teaching for 25 years and credits having a very understanding partner for her longevity.

“I am very, very thankful to my husband., Thank you,” she said. “Because without him or his support, I would not be able to be a fully effective teacher to my students.”

“She’s overall a great teacher. She knows how to slow things down, if you don’t understand, in physical science, that’s one of things I want to major in college, too,” student Jordan Scott said.

“That I care for them, I love them, that I want them to move forward. I always tell them, even though I love you, I don’t want you to grow old with me. I want you to move forward,” Bishop said.

