Travis Schlenk to step down as Hawks President of Basketball Operations

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Travis Schlenk is stepping down from his position as the Atlanta Hawks President of Basketball Operations after five seasons with the team, Hawks officials announced on Wednesday.

Officials say that General Manager Landry Fields will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Hawks. Schlenk will transition to an advisor position and report directly to Principal Owner Tony Ressler.

Schlenk joined the team in May 2017 and helped to rebuild the Hawks from a 24-win in 2017 to a perennial playoff team.

“Throughout this season, Tony and I have had multiple, honest conversations about some of the personal things I’ve been going through and how I’ve been feeling,” Schlenk said. “I appreciate the counsel he has provided me as well as the opportunity he gave me six seasons ago to be a first-time general manager. As we enter a new year, the timing feels right for me to take a step back, reflect and prioritize my family.”

“I am proud of the group I assembled both on the floor and in the front office. We have built a strong foundation for the Hawks franchise and achieved a high level of success. As an advisor, I look forward to working with Tony and Landry and continuing to make contributions in less visible but still impactful ways.”

The Hawks drafted two-time All-Star and All-NBA guard Trae Young under Schlenk’s tutelage.

“We have a great appreciation for the work Travis has done in guiding our franchise through a quick rebuilding process and shaping us into a playoff contender. He has worked tirelessly from his first day with our organization to move us toward our ultimate goal of becoming a championship franchise,” Ressler said. “With his strong eye for talent, work ethic, and knowledge of our team, we are confident that he will serve us well as a trusted advisor.”

