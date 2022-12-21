UPDATE: Man arrested following shooting in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The Hinesville Police Department Detectives obtained a murder warrant for the arrest of 34-year-old Keldric Cordell Jackson Dec. 21.

Jackson is accused in the shooting death of 29-year-old Johnathan Morgan on Dec. 15.

He has been incarcerated in the Liberty County Jail since the Dec. 16 on charges related to gunshots being fired at a local nightclub.

Jackson’s bond was denied and both cases remain open and under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: One man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in Hinesville.

The Hinesville Police Department said a 22-year-old man arrived at Liberty Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds before 10 a.m. He later died of his injuries.

Hinesville Police say the shooting happened in the 100 block of Hall Street and neighbors say they heard it all happen.

“It was two shots, three shots? That’s not okay,” Deborah Griffin said.

Griffin lives right across the courtyard from where Thursday morning’s shooting happened.

“All we really saw was a truck pull up – shoot, shoot, shoot - then, gone,” she said.

Griffin said this is out of the ordinary for her neighborhood.

“To see a shooting right in front of your door where the babies play, that’s definitely unusual,” Griffin said.

The shooting happened at Green Meadows Apartments, blocks away from the Bradwell Institute. Hinesville Police officers say the school wasn’t placed on lockdown, as they weren’t made aware of the shooting until the man arrived at the hospital.

“There are normally students walking through here around 9:00. It’s testing time. They test, and then they leave. They walk deliberately through the grass through the openings. Anything could’ve happened, anyone could’ve gotten hurt.”

Griffin says she’s still shaken up.

“I have a teenager. I have to worry about these kinds of things now. It’s nerve wracking,” Griffin said.

Officers have not released the name of the victim yet. The investigation is ongoing, police say they believe this to be an isolated incident, with no immediate threat to the community at this time.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hinesville Police Department at 912-368-8211.

