Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

80-year-old man saves wife from fire that destroys Bryan Co. home

(Bryan County Fire and Emergency Services)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A home in Bryan County has been destroyed in a fire that began early Wednesday morning.

According to Bryan County Fire and Emergency Services, Pembroke Fire worked through the night to put out the house fire.

The 80-year-old homeowner was woken up by the smoke alarms. He had to pull his wife out of the fire through a window after being unable to make it to her through the flames.

Since he didn’t have a phone, the man then drove to the fire station to wake up firefighters.

Pembroke Fire says the fire flared up every time they put it out.

The man and woman were not hurt but the home was lost.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Mall
Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses
What’s replacing the Wild Wing Café in City Market?
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga.
Georgia Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency ahead of cold weather
Tiffany Perry
Richmond Hill Police Department searching for missing woman

Latest News

One-on-one with new Special Assistant U.S. Attorney
One-on-one with new Special Assistant U.S. Attorney
Rose of Sharon apartments
Residents at Rose of Sharon apartments without hot water as temperatures drop
One-on-one with new Special Assistant U.S. Attorney
One-on-one with new Special Assistant U.S. Attorney
THE News at 11
Residents at Rose of Sharon apartments without hot water as temperatures drop