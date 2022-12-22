80-year-old man saves wife from fire that destroys Bryan Co. home

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A home in Bryan County has been destroyed in a fire that began early Wednesday morning.

According to Bryan County Fire and Emergency Services, Pembroke Fire worked through the night to put out the house fire.

The 80-year-old homeowner was woken up by the smoke alarms. He had to pull his wife out of the fire through a window after being unable to make it to her through the flames.

Since he didn’t have a phone, the man then drove to the fire station to wake up firefighters.

Pembroke Fire says the fire flared up every time they put it out.

The man and woman were not hurt but the home was lost.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.