Coastal Empire and Lowcountry student-athletes put pen to paper on day one of the early signing period

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday marked the start of the Dec. 21st-Dec. 23rd early signing period as part the class of 2023 college athletics recruiting cycle.

Although the early signing period runs through Friday - many athletes from the WTOC market took advantage of the first day and turned their dreams into reality by putting pen to paper in front of their families, coaches, and friends.

Tavion Gadson - Jenkins High School - University of Kentucky football

Larry Johnson lll - Jenkins High School alum - University of Tennessee football

Alijah Lacey - New Hampstead High School - Georgia Southern football

Pauly Seeley - New Hampstead High School - Wofford University football

Terry Simmon Jr. - Calvary Day - Duke University football

Za’Quan Bryan - Benedictine - University of Minnesota football

Ty Adams - Swainsboro High School - University of North Carolina football’

Jordan Lovett - Statesboro High School - Troy University football

Holden Hall - Statesboro High School - Georgia Southern men’s tennis

Chris Marable Jr. - Hilton Head Island High School - Wake Forest University football

**STILL UPDATING**

