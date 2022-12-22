Cold weather supplies delivered to warming centers, homeless encampments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With a cold Christmas ahead, volunteers with the Savannah-Chatham Housing Authority crisscrossed the city Thursday, getting supplies to homeless encampments and warming shelters.

Vans loaded with cold weather needs for people without a home.

People with the homeless authority are coming to warming centers and about 80 homeless encampments dropping off blankets, water and sleeping bags for those in need as temperatures are set to be unbearable for people this weekend.

Workers with the homeless authority are spending their time before Christmas unloading warm items for people who will come to this warming center at St. George’s Episcopal Church on the Southside. It will be open around the clock through Christmas.

The items at the church are also being given to people without a warm bed for the holidays.

Director of the homeless authority, Jennifer Darsey said they have faced one challenge - many organizations ordered sleeping bags and warm items online, but everything might not get here in time because of the cold weather.

“And all those orders are being delayed. Now we’re backing up and punting. We pivot really well. We’re going to look for military grade blankets, wool blankets, heavier weighted blankets, things like that to get as much as we can off the shelves and in the hands of people who need it, especially those who may choose not to go to the warming facilities. Again, our encouragement is for people who are living in places not meant for human habitation to get to those warming centers,” Darsey said.

She said any donations you have will help.

Darsey said Inner City Night Shelter, Old Savannah City Mission, Union Mission, and the Salvation Army still have beds for those in need this weekend.

