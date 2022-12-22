Sky Cams
Creative Coast holds Girls Code Holiday Showcase for Savannah students

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah city leaders, community stakeholders, and more were on hand to check out the hard work of the girls who spent their holiday break learning a new skill.

The Girls Code Holiday Showcase is hosted by Creative Coast and funded in part by the City of Savannah Community Partnership Program.

It’s something organizers say wouldn’t happen without community support and left campers with some words of encouragement.

“Lots of support from the community to really make sure that all girls are learning to code and have that opportunity to pursue high-wage jobs in the future, that are tech-related,” said Jennifer Bonnett, the executive director of Creative Cost.

“For the people that want to learn code - you shouldn’t give up, because it’s something that takes skill, and when you get to harder codes like Phyton and C++ and just other types of codes, it takes memory,” said Laura and Maggie.

Creative Coast says they’ll serve about 150 kids through coding and STEAM programs by the end of the year, but they need some help to keep it going.

The group says they’re looking for local teachers to help with some of these programs in the future.

