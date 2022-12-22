Dylan’s Thursday Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are starting the day off with another chilly morning with damp roads. Morning temperatures today will be in the mid 40s, feeling like the upper 30s at daybreak.

A few spotty showers will still be around, which could slow your morning commute by a few minutes. Plus, we have a coastal flood advisory through 8AM. Afternoon highs will be the warmest of the week with highs in the upper 50s and another decent shot at showers, but then a very cold blast of air will move in.

A strong cold front will move in on Friday. Right now, the moisture looks to be out of here before the cold air around, so I am still just forecasting a slight chance for rain showers. The wind will pick up in the afternoon and evening with gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible. Temperatures will tank Friday into Saturday with lows Saturday morning near 20 degrees for Savannah!

Due to the hard freeze, Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days. Inland areas have a chance to drop into the single digits for inland areas during the early morning hours. Please protect yourself, pets, and pipes this weekend. Sunday morning, will also see lows in the lower 20s with highs only in the upper 30s on Christmas Eve and lower 40s on Christmas afternoon.

The cold air sticks around into next week with lows still in the mid 20s Monday morning. A warming trend then begins as we enter the last week of the year. Highs return to the lower 50s on Tuesday.

