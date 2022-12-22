Gas prices continue to go down ahead of the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As of Thursday morning, the average price around the nation is $3.10 a gallon. But according to Gas Buddy the national average is expected to drop to $2.98 on Christmas Day. This will be the first time the average around the country has dropped below $3 a gallon in nearly 600 days.

Even better news, Georgia has some of the lowest prices in the nation, average is 2.73. Savannah’s prices are close to that around 2.78 as an average.

For our friends over in South Carolina, not too much of a change, with an average price at the pump of $2.79. With those prices, even more drivers could hit the road this holiday and the Georgia DOT wants to remind you to be safe out there with the added congestion.

“We want everyone to be patient with each other and be courteous, it just makes our roadways safer, we are all trying to get to see our families and so think of that we, we are all a community of motorists,” said Jill Nagel from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

About 102 million Americans are expected to hit the road this holiday…making it the third busiest year since AAA started tracking the numbers in 2000. The DOT has already stopped construction and all lane closures on interstates and state roads and will not be back out working until 5 a.m. on Monday.

If you are hitting the road this week, AAA recommends going before 2 p.m. or 8 p.m. on Thursday and on Friday they recommend traveling before 11 a.m. or after 7 p.m. on Friday.

