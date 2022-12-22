Georgia Bulldogs add 24 signees on early signing day, possess #2 class in the country

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just like clockwork, Kirby Smart and his staff continue to add elite talent when allotted. On the first day of the December early signing period, the Bulldogs added 24 student-athletes, and received two more commitments.

Georgia also hoping to land some of their top uncommitted targets on early signing day on February 1st.

2023 UGA Football Signees (24)

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown (High School)

Joenel Aguero DB 5-11 205 Lynn, MA (St. John’s Prep)

CJ Allen ILB6 DB 5-11 205 Lynn, MA (St. John’s Prep) Comp.)

Anthony Evans WR 5-11 165 Converse, TX (Judson)

Monroe Freeling OL 6-7 304 Isle of Palms, SC (Oceanside Coll. Acad.)

AJ Harris WR 6-1 190 Phenix City, AL (Central)

Daniel Harris DB 6-2 175 Miami, FL (Gulliver Prep)

Gabe Harris OLB 6-4 250 Thomasville, GA (Valdosta)

Yazeed Haynes WR 6-3 205 Philadelphia, PA (North Penn)

Bo Hughley OL 6-7 290 Fairburn, GA (Langston Hughes)

Jamaal Jarrett DL 6-5 350 Greensboro, NC (Grimsley)

Kyron Jones ATH 6-0 200 Charlotte, NC (Charlotte Christian)

Lawson Luckie TE 6-3 240 Norcross, GA (Norcross)

Samuel M’Pemba OLB 6-3 245 Olivette, MO (IMG Academy)

Joshua Miller OL 6-4 310 Chesterfield, VA (Life Christian)

Chris Peal DB 6-1 190 Charlotte, NC (Providence Day)

Justyn Rhett DB 6-0 190 Las Vegas, NV (Bishop Gorman)

Roderick Robinson RB 6-0 235 San Diego, CA (Lincoln)

Kelton Smith OL 6-4 330 Columbus, GA (Carver)

Pearce Spurlin TE 6-7 240 Rosemary Beach, FL (S. Walton)

Tyler Williams WR 6-3 205 Lakeland, FL (Lakeland)

Damon Wilson DE 6-5 238 Venice, FL (Venice)

Raylen Wilson LB 6-1 225Tallahassee, FL (Lincoln

Peyton Woodring K 5-10 175Lafayette, LA (Ascension Episcopal)

Troy Bowles LB 6-1205 Tampa, FL (Jesuit)

