Georgia Southern football inks 19 players on day one of the December early singing period

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nineteen student-athletes signed their national letters of intent with the Georgia Southern football program on Wednesday.

Clay Helton and his staff continue to make recruiting the Southeast their priority. Nine players are from the state of Georgia, five from Florida, and one each from South Carolina, North Carolina, Missouri, Tennessee and Australia.

Building from the the trenches out seems to be the early focus for the Eagles. Ten of the nineteen players are offensive/defensive lineman.

Sixteen of the signees are class of 2023 high schooler graduates, with the other three being from JUCO programs.

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School Previous

J’shawn Anderson RB 6-0 190 Hartsville, S.C. Hartsville HS

DeAndre Buchannon * WR 5-11 175 Atlanta, Ga. Carver-Atlanta HS

Chris Carter * OL 6-7 300 Atlanta, Ga. Mays HS Garden City CC

K.D. Dorsey WR 6-3 195 Hephzibah, Ga. Evans HS

Jacob Ferguson * DL 6-4 250 Troy, Mo. Troy Buchanan HS Iowa Western CC

Ayden Jackson DB 5-11 185 Marietta, Ga. Walton HS

Alijah Lacey DL 6-5 220 Savannah, Ga. New Hampstead HS

Jaden Mikhael TE 6-4 230 Niceville, Fla. Niceville HS

Bryson Norris * OL 6-3 315 Crestview, Fla. Crestview HS Coffeyville CC

Branden Palmer * DL 6-4 215 Charlotte, N.C. Hough HS

Troy Pikes DL 6-4 300 Atlanta, Ga. Mays HS

Kebba Secka DL 6-4 240 Lithia Springs, Ga. Lithia Springs HS

Alex Smith * P 6-6 215 Richmond, Australia ProKick Australia

Coby Walton QB 6-1 185 Nolensville, Tenn. Nolensville HS

Elija Walton TE 6-6 220 Ocala, Fla. North Marion HS

JaMari Whitehead LB 6-3 220 Jacksonville, Fla. Raines HS

Ethan WIlliams OL 6-3 290 Fleming Island, Fla. Fleming Island HS

Matthew Williams * OL 6-5 300 Appling, Ga. Harlem HS

Robert Wright OL 6-4 285 Stockbridge, Ga. Stockbridge HS

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.