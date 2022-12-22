Georgia Southern football inks 19 players on day one of the December early singing period
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nineteen student-athletes signed their national letters of intent with the Georgia Southern football program on Wednesday.
Clay Helton and his staff continue to make recruiting the Southeast their priority. Nine players are from the state of Georgia, five from Florida, and one each from South Carolina, North Carolina, Missouri, Tennessee and Australia.
Building from the the trenches out seems to be the early focus for the Eagles. Ten of the nineteen players are offensive/defensive lineman.
Sixteen of the signees are class of 2023 high schooler graduates, with the other three being from JUCO programs.
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School Previous
J’shawn Anderson RB 6-0 190 Hartsville, S.C. Hartsville HS
DeAndre Buchannon * WR 5-11 175 Atlanta, Ga. Carver-Atlanta HS
Chris Carter * OL 6-7 300 Atlanta, Ga. Mays HS Garden City CC
K.D. Dorsey WR 6-3 195 Hephzibah, Ga. Evans HS
Jacob Ferguson * DL 6-4 250 Troy, Mo. Troy Buchanan HS Iowa Western CC
Ayden Jackson DB 5-11 185 Marietta, Ga. Walton HS
Alijah Lacey DL 6-5 220 Savannah, Ga. New Hampstead HS
Jaden Mikhael TE 6-4 230 Niceville, Fla. Niceville HS
Bryson Norris * OL 6-3 315 Crestview, Fla. Crestview HS Coffeyville CC
Branden Palmer * DL 6-4 215 Charlotte, N.C. Hough HS
Troy Pikes DL 6-4 300 Atlanta, Ga. Mays HS
Kebba Secka DL 6-4 240 Lithia Springs, Ga. Lithia Springs HS
Alex Smith * P 6-6 215 Richmond, Australia ProKick Australia
Coby Walton QB 6-1 185 Nolensville, Tenn. Nolensville HS
Elija Walton TE 6-6 220 Ocala, Fla. North Marion HS
JaMari Whitehead LB 6-3 220 Jacksonville, Fla. Raines HS
Ethan WIlliams OL 6-3 290 Fleming Island, Fla. Fleming Island HS
Matthew Williams * OL 6-5 300 Appling, Ga. Harlem HS
Robert Wright OL 6-4 285 Stockbridge, Ga. Stockbridge HS
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.