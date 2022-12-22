Sky Cams
Hwy 67 traffic light officially online

By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - After more than a decade in the making, the traffic light at Highway 67 in Denmark is finally up and running.

Many have lobbied for years to have a traffic light here - mainly for drivers trying to cross traffic from the highway.

Locals say they’ve seen accidents here for years, even before the state four-laned the highway.

“It takes forever to get across. Now, this light will make it so much easier for people who live here, going through here with less accidents and stuff,” resident Norm Roush said.

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced plans for the light two years ago. The project included widening the road approaching the intersection and turn lanes as well as the poles and lights.

The state will leave message boards in place for a while as drivers get used to the new traffic light.

