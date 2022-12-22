Jamie Ertle’s Thursday WX Forecast 12-22-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the chilly calm before the storm. While we won’t get all the storm, it’ll still be very windy and dangerously cold. The arctic front is making its way into the Ohio Valley this afternoon and evening and quickly approaching by Daybreak Friday.

It’s been another cloudy day, but the drizzle has held off. If you are shopping this evening or dining out, there is a chance of scattered showers/sprinkles ahead the front. So if you’re trying to look your best, perhaps a festive hat in case the hair blows or gets wet. Temperatures remain in the middle to upper 40s after sunset through midnight.

The cold front will be in Atlanta tonight as it is booking it across the United States. Friday Daybreak temps will in the mid 30s inland to the upper 40s along the coast by sunrise. The main impact with the passage of the front will bring west winds, gusting between 25-30 mph.

Arctic high pressure will rapidly overspread the area on Friday. Temps and dewpoints will steadily DROP through the day by Friday sunset. Sustained winds will be around 25mph with gusts of 35-40mph. There is a wind chill advisory in place; even though they look great, I would not put the inflatables up tomorrow!

Temperatures will continue to plummet through Friday night, with overnight lows in the mid teens far inland and 19-23F closer to the coast. This, combined with continued breezy conditions, will produce several hours of wind chills ranging from 7F to +15F and I fully expect a Wind Chill Advisory.

Saturday will be very cold with *highs* only in the mid 30s. Saturday night will again dip into the teens inland and lower 20s elsewhere. Highs on Christmas Day will be 4-5 degrees warmer than Saturday with readings just under 40° in most areas.

MARINE...Small Craft Advisory for tonight. Gale Warning overnight through Friday evening.

If you are going to the beaches or live near the marshes you may notice a blowout tide Friday afternoon and Saturday morning due to the cold front.

**While we will be cold, it doesn’t look like we’ll break a record low minimum; however, record low *maximums* are possible. Record Low Max for December 24 is 34° set in 1989. The Record Low Min for December 24 is 16° set in 1989. Yes, the infamous ‘89 White Christmas.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

