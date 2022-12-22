‘Making Marks’ exhibit now open at the Jepson Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The new Telfair art exhibit titled “Making Marks” at the Jepson Center is finally up.

Each piece was created by members of our community, Joanne Robinson James is one of them.

“I love creating, so anything that’s creative I do,” said James.

In 2019, James suffered a stroke, and since then, she says art has become a big part of her healing.

“I feel like art really allows you to free yourself, “said James.

Along this wall are pieces created by Joanne’s classmates at the speech and hearing center, each telling their own story with colors and shapes.

The exhibit also showcases deep-rooted stories, created by those who were willing to sacrifice their lives for the safety of others.

Kenneth Martin works closely with vets who are also featured in the exhibit.

“They were suffering from PTSD, suicide, the whole nine yards, but art has a way of pulling you from that into a whole different world,” said Martin.

Each painting in the exhibit represents someone’s journey. Martin tells me he hopes this exhibit will bring people together and let them know that there are healthy ways to cope when you’re struggling.

“If you aren’t exposed, you don’t know. Telfair allows people to get out of their comfort zone and be exposed to creativity,” said Martin.

