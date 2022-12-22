Nursery grower gives tips on protecting plants during cold weather

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As nurseries brace for the cold that could damage their plants, they also urge you to take a few simple steps to protect the plants around your home.

As South Georgia temperatures plunge below freezing this weekend, nursery growers like Matthew Wise brace for what he says is unusual weather for us.

“We’re talking about five to six days of cold and days where it’s not just cold at night. It won’t get warm in the daytime,” said Wise.

They’re covering many of their plants to get them through a prolonged cold. He says different varieties of shrubs and plants can withstand different levels of weather.

But many of them will need cover.

“Tropical materials like Philodendrons, Ginger Lilles, some of your perenial stock...things like that, is not cold tolerant. You can throw bedsheets over it, but that only protects from frost. Plastic works the best.”

With plastic, it needs to come off as soon as the sun comes out. He says whatever you use, it needs to go all the way to the ground and closed in to retain any ground heat and not let wind inside.

He says extra straw under plants can also help. As far as small potted plants, he recommends taking them inside, even if it’s the garage, where you can close them off from the cold and wind.

You should also keep them watered but don’t let water freeze on them.

