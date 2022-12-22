Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

One-on-one with new Special Assistant U.S. Attorney

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re hearing for the first time from the new Special Assistant US Attorney in Savannah and she said she already has a case load.

WTOC told you Tuesday Makeia Jonese started a few weeks ago.

Her role is to help the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia prosecute on a federal level.

The focus — violent crimes.

This can be bank robberies, illegal possession of a firearm, trafficking. All of those offenses will reach their office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said they already have a program called “Cease Fire” that’s been around for 10 to 15 years. They meet with the Savannah Police Department on a routine basis and SPD brings them cases they can take to federal court.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said they have around 20 prosecutors, but 43 counties in total, so the new AUSA will be able to focus only on helping prosecute cases out of Savannah and Chatham County.

“The focus here is to make Savannah safer for everyone so that’s the difference to me...that violent crimes decrease within the city. For the last five years, the office has federally prosecuted more than 800 defendants on firearm charges primarily with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. That’s a lot of cases. And now, having me in Savannah focused solely on this area, I think that’s a tool to alleviate the work of other AUSA’s in this office who cover the other counties within the southern district of Georgia,”, said AUSA Makeia Jonese.

Jonese is from West Virginia where she got her Juris Doctor degree.

She was most recently a state prosecutor in South Carolina.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said they do plan to check in with the city about their progress.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Mall
Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses
What’s replacing the Wild Wing Café in City Market?
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga.
Georgia Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency ahead of cold weather
Tiffany Perry
Richmond Hill Police Department searching for missing woman

Latest News

Rose of Sharon apartments
Residents at Rose of Sharon apartments without hot water as temperatures drop
80-year-old man saves wife from fire that destroys Bryan Co. home
One-on-one with new Special Assistant U.S. Attorney
One-on-one with new Special Assistant U.S. Attorney
THE News at 11
Residents at Rose of Sharon apartments without hot water as temperatures drop