One-on-one with new Special Assistant U.S. Attorney

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re hearing for the first time from the new Special Assistant US Attorney in Savannah and she said she already has a case load.

WTOC told you Tuesday Makeia Jonese started a few weeks ago.

Her role is to help the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia prosecute on a federal level.

The focus — violent crimes.

This can be bank robberies, illegal possession of a firearm, trafficking. All of those offenses will reach their office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said they already have a program called “Cease Fire” that’s been around for 10 to 15 years. They meet with the Savannah Police Department on a routine basis and SPD brings them cases they can take to federal court.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said they have around 20 prosecutors, but 43 counties in total, so the new AUSA will be able to focus only on helping prosecute cases out of Savannah and Chatham County.

“The focus here is to make Savannah safer for everyone so that’s the difference to me...that violent crimes decrease within the city. For the last five years, the office has federally prosecuted more than 800 defendants on firearm charges primarily with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. That’s a lot of cases. And now, having me in Savannah focused solely on this area, I think that’s a tool to alleviate the work of other AUSA’s in this office who cover the other counties within the southern district of Georgia,”, said AUSA Makeia Jonese.

Jonese is from West Virginia where she got her Juris Doctor degree.

She was most recently a state prosecutor in South Carolina.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said they do plan to check in with the city about their progress.

